Tory Lanez Invests In Tech Company And Reveals His Next Album Will Drop As An NFT

Tory Lanez grabbed a piece of a company called Emmersive Entertainment and is planning an NFT release of brand new music!

Rap star Tory Lanez is set to release his next album as an NFT with Vinco Ventures, Inc.

Through the NASDAQ (BBIG) traded company’s subsidiary, Emmersive Entertainment, the Canadian will drop new music for only a select group of fans to enjoy.

You might wonder how did they connect with Tory?

He is an equity holder in the new company and is said to be excited at the business’s ability to work under a B2B model.

“Countless people have attempted to enter the NFT space after my success with the format but didn’t understand what it was. They treated it as a money grab instead of learning how best to utilize the technology,” Tory stated.

“NFTs are not a here today, gone tomorrow trend, but rather represent the future of digital distribution and beyond. After talking with Dr. George Tabi, Erik Hicks, Flo Rida, and David J. Kovacs, it became apparent that having the unique ability to push the boundaries of technology and advance the global NFT space, Emmersive Entertainment was the perfect platform for my next project,” Tory continued. “Furthermore, having confidence that their team has mastered the art of this new distribution method by integrating disruptive virtual and augmented reality, was beyond exciting. I knew the first time I saw the technology put to work that I had to be fully immersed from a business standpoint. Vinco Ventures’ various digital-based companies and platforms provide artists like me a unique cross-pollination, so the decision was a no-brainer.”

After a year of controversy, Tory Lanez is back to making business moves. Now the question is, who is going to buy it!