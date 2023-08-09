Tory Lanez Called Megan Thee Stallion His Friend “To This Day” In Impassioned Pre-Sentence Plea 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prior to being given a 10-year sentence, Tory Lanez told the judge he and Megan Thee Stallion share a close bond, and he still cares for her.

Tory Lanez asked not to be judged over his conviction for shooting Megan Thee Stallion and claimed he is still friends with the “Say It” hitmaker in a plea to the judge before he was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

While he opted not to take the stand during his trial, Tory Lanez reportedly admitted “full responsibility” for his wrongs in a statement to the court Tuesday (August 8.)

“If I could turn back the series of events that night and change them, I would,” Lanez stated per ABC News. “The victim was my friend. The victim is someone I still care for to this day.”

He added, “Everything I did wrong that night, I take full responsibility for.”

Tory Lanez spoke for several minutes, and said he and Megan Thee Stallion bonded over losing their mothers.

“We both lost our mothers. We would sit there and drink, and drink until we got numb,” he said, according to Legal Affairs and Trials reporter Meghann Cuniff.

In a statement read to the court Monday (August 7), Megan Thee Stallion declared, “I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory.”

She also revealed she still suffers from mental scars from the incident. “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace.”

“He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead,” she continued. “He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions.”

She added, “Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”