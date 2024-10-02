Tory Lanez Recalls Trina Coming To His Rescue While Reflecting On Mixtape’s Anniversary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out how rapper Trina financially supported and housed Tory Lanez during his difficult early career, as he reflects on his 10-year anniversary in the music industry.

Tory Lanez has revealed that Trina was financially supporting and housing him during his early career struggles while sharing his come-up story on the 10-year anniversary of his Lost Cause mixtape.

In a lengthy Instagram post he shared on Tuesday (October 1), the incarcerated lyricist opened up about the personal turmoil he endured while creating the project. In addition to sharing that he became homeless while crafting his breakthrough mixtape, he explained how fellow rapper Trina played a pivotal role in his success.

“Ten years ago, I was broke as f##k sleeping in my girlfriend’s car and on my manager’s couch trying to create a sound that was unique to myself,” Tory Lanez wrote in part. “I LITERALLY put my blood, sweat, and tears into this project.”

Lanez, who was just starting out, recounted how his then-girlfriend broke up with him, leaving him without a place to stay. But Trina, known for her generosity and love for up-and-coming talent, stepped in to offer a lifeline.

“I moved in with @trinarockstarr,” he wrote. “I remember showing her the song for ‘Godfather.’ She looked at me and said, ‘That’s the song that’s going to get you a deal.’ She put five bands up and helped me get the video shot.”

Tory Lanez revealed that Trina’s $5,000 investment helped him shoot a video for “Godfather.” Remarkably, the director who worked on that project shot another video for “Henny in Hand” for free. Those visuals were instrumental in catching the attention of major labels.

“Two months later, Interscope watched both videos and couldn’t believe it was the same person on both songs,” he wrote. “That led to me getting signed and the rest was history.”

Tory Lanez credited Lost Cause for being the genesis of his signature “Fargo” sound that led to hits like “Litty Again” and The New Toronto series. To mark the occasion, Lanez excitedly shared that the mixtape would finally be released on digital streaming platforms, along with other classics from his early catalog, now that he’s an independent artist.

Lanez’s career took a dark turn in recent years. Last year, the rapper was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. The high-profile case, which garnered widespread media attention, left a stain on his legacy despite his musical accomplishments. Lanez is currently serving his sentence while continuing to appeal the verdict.

See Tory’s post above.