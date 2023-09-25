Tory Lanez Reportedly Wants To Stay In Prison’s General Population

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The convicted felon apparently wants to take part in special programs.

A judge sentenced Daystar “Tory Lanez” Peterson to ten years in a state penitentiary for charges connected to the shooting of fellow Hip-Hop recording artist Megan Thee Stallion.

There have been claims that Tory Lanez fears for his life while locked up in California’s North Kern State Prison. One source told Page Six that the 5’3″ rapper/singer feels like he is an “instant and direct target.”

However, a new article suggests Tory Lanez does not want to be in protective custody. Ceasar McDowell, a representative for the Canadian entertainer, says Lanez is seeking to be part of the prison’s general population.

TMZ reports:

McDowell tells us that Tory’s been fully briefed on prison life from several people in his own world — and, generally speaking, he’s a confident guy. In other words, it sounds like [Lanez] thinks he’d be able to fit right in without any problems.

In addition, McDowell supposedly told the outlet that Tory Lanez hopes to take part in programs and resources provided to gen-pop inmates. These actions could possibly help the 31-year-old felon’s rehabilitation.

On December 23, 2022, a California jury convicted Daystar Peterson of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

Those charges stem from the July 12, 2020 shooting in Hollywood Hills that left Megan Thee Stallion injured. Tory Lanez has maintained his innocence in the case despite Megan publicly naming him as the shooter.