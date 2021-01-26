Tory Lanez Seeks To Defend Himself Against Megan Thee Stallion Accusations

(AllHipHop News)
Tory Lanez is asking a judge to allow him to defend himself against Megan Thee Stallion’s online attacks.
Tory was officially charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during a party in the Hollywood Hills in July of 2020. The rapper/singer pleaded not guilty to the charge and was freed on $35,000 bail in October of 2020.
As part of the terms of the conditions of his pre-trial release, Tory Lanez is barred from speaking about the case.
According to TMZ, Tory Lanez is hoping to get his side of the story out, because Megan keeps blabbing about the case, which is making him look guilty.
Tory’s lawyers claim they have ample evidence to refute Megan’s claims that he was the triggerman who shot her in both of her feet, but due to a protective order, he’s been unallowed to share his side of the story.
Earlier this week, Megan responded to growing rumors that charges against Tory Lanez had been dropped.
“The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out!” an a furious Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “B#### you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND B#### YOU GOING TO JAIL
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021
Tory has denied he was the culprit who started the rumor that the charges against him were dropped.
Tory Lanez believes his silence and inability to respond to Megan is making him look guilty, and he’s asking a judge to lift the gag order against him.
Tory is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm.