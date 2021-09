Tory Lanez decided to shell out some of his own cash to help kids in Baltimore have a great school year!

People are complicated.

Just when we were ready to front on Tory Lanez for the alleged shooting of Meg thee Stallion, the Canadian-chart topper reminds us all of his ever-enduring grind and his commitment to good works in the community.

Recently, the “Chix Tapes” singer went to Baltimore, MD to do a huge give back to those in need.

On Friday, September 10, while many were preparing for their weekend party and MTV’s Video Music Awards, he went to a local B-More Target and racked up a $50,000 bill after buying clothes for the poor and less fortunate.

He then went to the Steaurt Hill Academy to distribute the items to single mothers and their children.

The Grammy Award-nominated recording artist partnered with non-profit organization Diamonds on the Rise.

In addition to the giveback, he secured a moon bouncing blow up house, 360 cameras, and refreshments for all those who attended.

He said, “[We are giving] clothes and items, mainly to single mothers and children. They are … most Important…the face of the nation is our generation coming up and the women that nurture them,” he continued.

This comes weeks after he sold 1 million NFTs on new music for $1 a piece in less than 1 minute. He recently took to Twitter to announce his next NFT, which is targeted at pets.

He posted, “This may sound dumb but i promise y’all …. This is the NEXT BIG NFT idea.@fancyfrenchNFT <_ twitter.com=”twitter.com” fancyfrenchnft=”fancyfrenchnft”> …made by DOG LOVERS & YOURS TRULY … this NFT is of my ACTUAL DOG ..However , Each One is 1of1 these gone sell out fast AF ..7% of ALL proceeds go back in to SAVING NEGLECTED DOGS”

This may sound dumb but i promise y’all …. This is the NEXT BIG NFT idea .@fancyfrenchNFT …made by DOG LOVERS & YOURS TRULY … this NFT is of my ACTUAL DOG ..However , Each One is 1of1 these gone sell out fast AF ..7% of ALL proceeds go back in to SAVING NEGLECTED DOGS 😇 pic.twitter.com/E6gT3EkJe1 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 10, 2021

Say what you want about Tory Lanez, but don’t forget to give him props for being innovative, thoughtful, and talented.