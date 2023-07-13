Tory Lanez’ Team Snaps At Reporter Covering His Case

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legal Affairs Journalist Meghann M. Cuniff has been covering the Tory Lanez case and has received some backlash from Lanez’s peeps.

Meghann M. Cuniff, a legal affairs journalist who reports for Forbes and other outlets, has been covering the case involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

She has received backlash from the crew of Lanez, the Canadian rapper at the center of the trial.

In one of her blog posts, Cuniff reported that Lanez sought to replace his former lawyer, Matthew Barhom, with a new attorney, Ronda Dixon.

Despite a hearing scheduled for Thursday, July 13, the judge presiding over the case did not approve the substitution. The lawyer approved to represent Lanez is Ed Welbourn, an attorney from Orange County.

The Umbrella, the entity representing Lanez’s interests, posted on his Instagram stories, “With all due respect … Please disregard anything Meghann Cuniff reports on Tory Lanez … her objective, perspective/narrative has always been negative and extremely biased towards him … if there is an update on Tory, it will come from this page first. If it doesn’t come from this page, it’s not real.”

The issue with The Umbrella’s comment is that Cuniff’s blog includes court documents and often reports objectively on matters recognized by the courts.

Lanez is incarcerated and awaiting his sentencing on August 7 for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet and injuring her nearly three years ago.