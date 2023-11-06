Tory Lanez Teases “Alone At Prom” Deluxe Album From Behind Bars 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ashton Rain, the 1980s-inspired character Tory Lanez first introduced on the original Alone at Prom Album, makes his return on the deluxe LP.

Tory Lanez has given fans an update from behind bars, teasing the deluxe version of his 2021 album Alone at Prom.

The singer and rapper is appealing his conviction after a judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

On Sunday night (November 5) Lanez hinted at the return of the 1980s-inspired character he first introduced on the original Alone at Prom Album.

“I Think .. Ashton’s Back,” Tory Lanez posted on X before adding, “ #AloneAtPromDeluxe”

I Think .. Ashton's Back #AloneAtPromDeluxe 🙂 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 6, 2023

Tory Lanez explained the inspiration for his character back in December 2021.

“Ashton Rain is a mixture of Hall & Oates, Toto, Michael Jackson, Rick James, and more,” he said. “The music was so retro and nostalgic that the character had to be created and authenticated through film, picture, and music video.”

Tory Lanez first teased the Alone at Prom deluxe LP in a message to his fans in September.

The “Hurts Me” hitmaker told fans he was ”in great spirits” and urged them not to be afraid for the future before announcing the project.

“Man, I feel like this a scary time, but don’t be afraid, man,” Tory Lanez shared on Instagram. “This don’t spark no fear in my heart at all. In fact, I’m more prepared than ever. The music, the videos, and all the projects you wanted, they all ready to drop. So let’s just start with the one we want the most: the ‘Alone at Prom’ Deluxe.”