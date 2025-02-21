Tory Lanez Vows To Compete With Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR & The Weeknd From Prison

Tory Lanez is refusing to be left behind as he feels his Canadian rap and R&B peers are releasing material that believes is great, but that he can also outdo even whilst still sitting behind bars. Despite being behind bars as he serves his sentence following being convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, […]

Despite being behind bars as he serves his sentence following being convicted for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in 2020, Tory Lanez refuses to let his incarceration dim his competitive spirit. As a result, he felt the need to remind his followers and apparently members of his team, of his incendiary resolve by sharing a fiery phone conversation on Instagram.

During the call, the embattled rapper started off by maing it clear he still sees himself as a major contender in the Canadian music scene—right alongside top dogs Drake, PARTYNEXTDOOR and The Weeknd.

“F###### PARTYNEXTDOOR showed his best work of 2025, f###### Drake showed his best work in 2025,” Tory Lanez declared. “The Weeknd show his best work of 2025, and now n#### it’s time for me to come out n####.

He added confidently, “Even though my circumstances, I know the n####—I’mma flame all of that s###.”

While his team questioned the logistics of recording from prison, especially given the three week deadline Lanez mandated, the “Acting Like” rapper wasn’t interested in excuses. When challenged on how he could even make music following the raid on his cell in prison during which vital recording equipment was confiscated, he fired back with a bold claim.

“I’m gonna record on the phone I’m talking to you on,” he snapped. “What do you mean? I think you’re more so worried about me telling you that I want to drop with the rest of the city and I want to drop within the next two weeks and just because I don’t have this s### created right now.”

The conversation escalated as Lanez insisted he wasn’t going to sit on the sidelines while his fellow Toronto heavyweights dominated.

“Stop acting like I don’t do the impossible all the time,” he said. “That’s what I do. Let me ask you a question bro. You feel like because I’m in prison right now I can’t drop the hottest album of OUR city? Me the n#### who works in pressure.”

His frustration only grew as his team tried to bring him back to reality, reminding him he had no producers or music ready. But Lanez doubled down, claiming that if he managed to pull off an album from a prison cell, it would cement his place as one of the greatest.

“I’m going to leave you with this question,” he said. “Does that not solidify me being the hottest? That you n##### have every single perk… the writers, the producers, the every single thing… I’m in a cell. And if I record this album with my hands tied behind my back because I’m in prison… am I not the greatest n#### after that?”

Unwilling to let his current predicament define him, Lanez vowed to push forward no matter what.

“N##### not going to stop me,” he insisted. “I’m not going to let this situation stop me from being great. I’m f###### great, n####!”

Though its clear Lanez’ desire is to create at a high level, despite his situation, it somewhaat directly contradicts his sentiments from several months ago. In September 2024 he addressed the raid that occurred in his cell and provided more context on his purpose-driven mission associated with his Prison Tapes series. In addition to claiming the powers that be were behind the raid, Lanez alleged that the music he was creating was a major component of the legal advocacy for inmates that his project was helping him establish from behind bars.

“My cell was not rated and trash because I learned how to record myself in prison or because I created the prison tapes, I was shut down because the ‘HIGHER UPS’ figured out what I was really doing with the prison tapes, and how many inmates were being helped in a life-changing way because of them,” he wrote in the lengthy statement on Instagram.