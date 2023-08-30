Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Finally Files Motion For Bail Amid Controversy Over Italian Trip 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tory Lanez’s lawyers have filed a motion to get him out of jail on bail while he appeals his 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

The latest filing was reported by legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who has followed the case from the outset. According to Cuniff, the motion will be heard by Judge David Herriford at a hearing on Tuesday, September 5.

Ask and ye shall receive: Tory Lanez's lawyers appear to have filed a motion to bail him out of jail as he appeals his judgment and sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. I don't have a copy yet, but there's a docket entry yesterday in the case file.

Hearing is Sept. 5. pic.twitter.com/dPUaDgep5n — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 29, 2023

The reporter also referenced her post last week. In it, she noted more than two weeks had passed since Lanez’s lawyer indicated a motion for bail was forthcoming.

“No motion has been filed,” she wrote last Friday (August 25). “I’m not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He’s posting Instagram stories from Italy.”

2+ weeks since Tory Lanez's lawyer Jose Baez said he'd file a motion to bail Lanez out of jail as he appeals his convictions and 10-year prison sentence. No motion has been filed, and I'm not sure how much of a priority it is for Baez: He's posting Instagram stories from Italy. pic.twitter.com/U8jFVUoDB1 — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) August 25, 2023

Tory Lanez’s Lawyer Addresses Bail Motion

However, Baez issued an update the following day, claiming he was “way ahead of schedule” in the appeals process. He also said that the delay in filing the motion was due to unfinished transcripts and clarified his Italian trip.

“It has been brought to my attention that a blogger has claimed that Tory Lanez is not a priority because I’m allegedly in Italy,” Baez wrote on his Instagram Stories. “For the record I travel to Italy 2 to 4 times a year. I have both business interests as well as clients who have business in Italy. It is a beautiful country and a privilege to visit.”

He also addressed Meghann Cuniff, branding her a biased “blogger” who lacks knowledge of legal affairs.

“This blogger has had a clear bias against Tory and has attacked everyone associated with him as well as made numerous inaccurate assumptions,” he added. “In fairness to her, she has no legal training and has never worked in the court system, so her opinions have little to no merit whatsoever.”

Tory Lanez was found guilty of assault with an automatic firearm, carrying an unregistered loaded firearm in a vehicle, and discharge of a firearm with gross negligence. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on August 8. He’ll likely only have to serve 85 percent of his sentence under California law.