Tracy Morgan Throws Up Courtside, 50 Cent Cracks Joke

Tracy Morgan was rushed out of Madison Square Garden after he suffered an unknown medical ailment and threw up courtside.

Tracy Morgan experienced a frightening medical episode at Madison Square Garden Monday night while attending the New York Knicks game.

The comedian, a familiar face courtside at Knicks games, suddenly fell ill during the matchup between the hometown Knicks and the Miami Heat.

Online footage captured Morgan slumped forward in his courtside seat, visibly distressed and vomiting, as medical personnel swiftly surrounded him.

50 Cent posted an image showing the “30 Rock” actor bent over, in the middle puking all over the court in the unexpected incident.

Eyewitnesses at the arena described a troubling scene, stating that Morgan appeared disoriented, was bleeding from his nose and “could barely stand up.”

Arena medics quickly intervened, carefully placing the comedian into a wheelchair before escorting him out of the crowded venue. The episode prompted officials at Madison Square Garden to pause play for nearly 10 minutes as Morgan received crucial medical assistance.

Tracy Morgan has faced significant health challenges over the years.

The actor openly discussed his battle with diabetes, endured a kidney transplant in 2010, and survived critical injuries from a devastating car accident in June 2014.

That crash left him hospitalized and in a coma for eight days, requiring extensive rehabilitation.

Despite these past struggles, Morgan has maintained an active presence in entertainment, regularly attending sporting events and performances across New York.

His support for the Knicks has made him a staple at Madison Square Garden, frequently spotted cheering courtside and interacting with players and fellow attendees.