Tracy Morgan & Tina Fey Reuniting For NBC Comedy

Tracy Morgan is teaming up with Tina Fey once again to star in and executive produce a new NBC comedy pilot. The *30 Rock* duo will reunite alongside longtime collaborators Robert Carlock and Sam Means for a single-camera series about a former football star trying to rebuild his reputation after a major scandal. Morgan is also set to headline *Crutch*, a *Neighborhood* spin-off premiering later this year on Paramount+.

NBC producers spilled the tea Tuesday, announcing the hilarious duo from the beloved sitcom 30 Rock will again join comedic forces, crafting a new single-camera comedy.

Although still untitled, insiders reveal that Morgan’s character is set to be a washed-up former football star desperately attempting to claw his way back into public favor after a career-ending scandal.

Morgan won’t just be flexing his comedic muscles in front of the camera; he’s also putting on his producer hat, teaming up with Fey and their trusted 30 Rock comrades, Robert Carlock and Sam Means, who are on board as executive producers.

Fans of the Emmy-winning NBC series, which ran for seven seasons from 2006 to 2013, will remember how effortlessly Fey and Morgan bounced off each other alongside Alec Baldwin’s eccentric executive character.

While NBC’s keeping quiet on further specifics—including a potential premiere date—the network did clarify that Morgan’s commitment to the pilot won’t clash with his starring role in Paramount+’s anticipated comedy Crutch, a spin-off of the hit sitcom The Neighborhood.

In Crutch, Morgan, 56, portrays a widower whose cozy plans for empty-nesting go spectacularly off the rails when his spirited daughter and millennial son unexpectedly move back home.

The comedy is scheduled to make its streaming debut later this year.