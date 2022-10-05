Trae Tha Truth And His Relief Gang Saved Over 300 People After Hurricane Ian Ripped Through Florida

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is more than just a Hip-Hop pioneer, but he is also a superhero.

At least that is what some people on the coast of Florida believe after he came to the state and spent five days as a rescue and recovery team member.

According to KHOU 11, the artist came to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Trae Tha Truth shared talked about his effort, saying, “I think combined, they said with all of us, we’ve done over 300 rescues.”

He calls his crew the Relief Gang, and they started during Hurricane Harvey.

On Monday, October 3rd, he returned to Houston to refuel after helping to secure lives.

“We rescued newborns to the elderly, to disabled to everything. It’s been a hectic weekend,” Trae tha Truth explained. “It’s definitely different to see big yachts turned upside down like they’re toy boats. I’ll have to say it’ll be a long time before they get back to normal.

“It’s hurricane season. What do we expect people to do when it comes our way? We’re going to expect help, or we’re going to need help,” Trae said.