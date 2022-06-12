Trae Tha Truth Beats Defamation Lawsuit Filed By Child’s Mother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth has one less legal headache to deal with now that a defamation lawsuit against the rapper/activist has been dropped.

A defamation suit filed against Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth by his daughter’s mother has been dropped.

According to documents filed with the Superior Court of Van Nuys, lawyers for Heather Cuevas asked that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice. Court papers did not detail whether or not a settlement was reached or if Cuevas dismissed the lawsuit for another reason.

Trae’s attorney, Kenumi T. Maatafale, stated that his client denied “each and every allegation” in Cuevas’ suit.

Trae Tha Truth, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, was accused of causing emotional distress and civil harassment by Cuevas in her suit filed on February 17th of this year.

“This case arises from a long history of aggressive behavior, physical abuse, emotional abuse and harassment by the father of Ms. Cuevas’ daughter,” the suit reads.

“Thompson’s fans have since threatened Cuevas’ life,” the suit alleged. “While all of his other social media posts get very little engagement, Thompson’s attacks on Cuevas have drawn five to six times the number of responses.”

The allegations sound totally opposite of Trae, the founder of Angel by Nature, a charity aimed at helping the impoverished youth of Texas.

In February, the rapper dropped his mixtape “Truth Season: The United Streets of America, which he dedicated to his daughter.

“I need every parent that’s been through any type of situation to feel that. This is going to be a voice for them,” Trae Tha Truth told AllHipHop.com. “People need to hear. This is a conversation that needs to be had. It’s a hidden conversation when people go through it, but they don’t have the outlet to speak up. Again, I’m not using my outlet to bash nobody. If all fails and everything never went my way, my daughter’s going to know that my daddy fought all he could do for me.”