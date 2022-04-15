Trae Tha Truth Shares New Song “Hope It Don’t Change You,” An Ode To His Daughter

Trae Tha Truth wrote the song in tribute to his daughter, and on behalf of all parents fighting for access to their children.

Trae Tha Truth has returned with a new single, “Hope It Don’t Change You,” a love letter to his beloved daughter.

The video begins with the Houston rapper on a facetime call with his daughter and shares intimate moments of them together. Watch the video below.

Trae Tha Truth – Hope It Don’t Change You

“This visual Is my truth about my present situation fighting to be in my daughter’s life,” Trae revealed in a press release. “I was dealing with not seeing her in over 120 days.”

Trae Tha Truth is using his platform to give a voice to all the parents fighting for access to their kids. “I feel this is needed in the climate we are in, He explained. “Its so many fathers that experience this and constantly get the bad end of the stick in the court system, even some mothers Relate to this,” he added. “Also, This Video and song will be the Voice for those who cant speak theres or dont have the funds to fight for their children.”

The single is from Trae’s new album Life n Pain, released last month.

The rapping philanthropist shed further light on his fight for his daughter during an interview last month with AllHipHop. “It’s a process,” Trae Tha Truth shared. He added, “It’s taking its wear and tear on me just trying to be an actual father. He explained the “stressful situation” has thrown him off. “I’m supposed to be promoting the music, but it’s overtaking everything.

He continued, “It’s a hidden conversation when people go through it, but they don’t have the outlet to speak up. Again, I’m not using my outlet to bash nobody. If all fails and everything never went my way, my daughter’s going to know that my daddy fought all he could do for me.”

Meanwhile, Trae Tha Truth continues to make a difference in his local community. He took to Instagram with details about his annual Easter event. “This Saturday Don’t Miss The Annual @reliefgang Easter Fun Day,” he penned. “Bring Your Family And Kids To Come Celebrate And Win Free Giveaways!!”