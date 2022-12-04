Trae Tha Truth Presented “Special Needs Day” For Families In Houston

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Trae Tha Truth gave back to the city of Houston by giving families with special needs their very own day. Check it out!

Houston rapper, Southern Hip-Hop legend, and philanthropist Trae tha Truth gave back by hosting a Special Needs Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, December 3rd.

Trae posted the event on his social media, saying, “Special Needs Day “Is This Saturday, December 3rd, from 1-5 pm At George R Brown Convention Center ( 1001 Avenida de las Americas ) For the Whole Special Needs Community…. This will be the Official Family Funday for them with Free Haircuts, Rides, Games, Activities, Music, Animals, Face painting, Giveaways, Characters, and more…. Bring your families out to Support Them, Let’s Uplift their Energy and show the city Rockin With Them….”

He met with Click 2 Houston to talk about the event and his intimate connection to the special needs community.

His 19-year-old son, NDeeko, was born with a chromosome 13 abnormality, prompting the star and his child’s mother Anika to form a nonprofit to create safe spaces for individuals with special needs and their families to find resources, network, and have fun “without being judged” because they are differently abled.

The event registered over 1,000 people, and Trae wanted more people to come, despite being nervous because of how massive the event was.

Barbers, nail techs, obstacle courses, bouncy houses, fancy cars for the kids to post up in provided entertainment, and Iceman Nick, a jeweler, who let the kids try on some bling.

Invited guests included the Head of the Special Olympics and the city’s mayor.

Trae was clear that the young people were the events’ stars, and their families and caretakers got to see others in the city without feeling alone with their struggles.