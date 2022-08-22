Trapboy Freddy Says He Is ‘Innocent’ And Family Is Working To Get His Tiger Back

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy talks about being arrested and losing his tiger cub, Nyla, which he has vowed to get back. Read more!

After being released from federal custody, Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy talks about being arrested and losing his tiger cub, Nyla.

He and his aunt, Paula Biggurs, talked to WFAA News, sharing details about his exotic pet and what’s next for the artist, who got out of the law’s grips on Friday, August 19th

Trapboy Freddy, whose real name is Devarius Dontez Moore, was not as forthcoming as his aunt but did share a little with the fans, saying, “I’m innocent but God will sort it out for me.”

AllHipHop.com reported earlier this week that several agencies plucked the rapper as a part of an ongoing weapons investigation.

The federal authorities arrested and charged him with possessing a firearm by a felon. While searching his home, law enforcement identified the baby tiger and sent her to animal control.

Biggurs said the artist received the kitten when it was not even a month old, calling Nyla “a sweet cub” and saying she was “just a baby.”

While talking about if the cub would be permitted to be reunited with the rapper, she said, “We are waiting on the paperwork, and it’s not a problem.”

There may be a problem. A federal judge said a part of the conditions for his release is that the rapper cannot “have wild or dangerous animals in his presence.”

The aunt continued, despite what the judge said, “He likes all animals and looking to open up an animal business. Something positive.”

“He’s not who people make him out to be. We all have a past but over the last year, last decade, he’s been doing good,” said the relative.

The family says Trapboy Freddy has been doing well and serving the community by giving out school supplies and toys during the holiday to underserved children – doing this work for at least ten years.

Still, he has been caught up in these firearm charges after being arrested in Kaufman County when he was pulled over not too long ago. Officers found a gun in his car that didn’t belong to him in the vehicle.