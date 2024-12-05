EXCLUSIVE: Travis Scott Wants $100M From Company That Botched “Utopia” Set Design & Exploited Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott has filed a $100 million lawsuit accusing a company of failing to deliver a custom stage set for his “Utopia” tour and unlawfully exploiting his image.

Travis Scott has filed a $100 million lawsuit against a company he claims failed to deliver a custom stage set for his 2023 “Utopia” tour and later exploited his name and likeness without authorization.

The chart-topping rapper slapped Show Motion Engineering with the lawsuit, alleging the Wyoming-based company caused irreparable harm to Scott’s brand and led to substantial financial losses.

Scott and his company, XX Global, accuse Show Motion of breaching their agreement to build an elaborate stage set for the “Utopia” tour, which Scott had commissioned for over $1.5 million.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the company failed to assemble the set for inspection, a contractual obligation required before final payment.

When Scott’s team withheld further payments, Show Motion reportedly refused to release the set, rendering it unusable for the tour.

The suit further alleges that Show Motion failed to deliver and profited from Scott’s brand by showcasing his name, likeness, and prior tour performances on its website.

The company reportedly created a page featuring photos and videos of Travis Scott from previous tours, including Rolling Loud and Made in America, alongside references to the “Utopia” project.

Show Motion’s website also displayed copyrighted designs from the “Utopia” stage without permission from XX Global.

Scott claims these actions were intended to boost the company’s reputation and attract clients under false pretenses.

“The aforementioned acts, among others…were done intentionally or with a conscious disregard of [Scott’s] rights, and with the intent to vex, injure or annoy [Scott] such as to constitute oppression, fraud, or malice, thus entitling [Scott] to exemplary and punitive damages in an amount appropriate to punish or set an example of Defendants, and each of them, and to deter such conduct in the future,” Travis Scott’s lawyer Edwin F. McPherson said.

The rapper wants $5 million in direct losses from the copyright infringement and an estimated $10 million in profits Show Motion allegedly earned from marketing materials featuring the designs.

He also wants $100 million for violating his right of publicity and misappropriation of his name and likeness.