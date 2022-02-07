Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Reveal Second Child

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are the proud parents of a baby boy.

The 24-year-old Kardashian did not reveal the child’s name. This is their second child together with Stormi being the the first.

The baby was seemingly born on Wednesday as the date given on the post was “2/2/22” next to black & white photo. The image seemingly has the newborn holding hand with Stormi, who was born Feb. 1, 2018.

Kylie’s mother / manager Kris Jenner commented “Angel Pie” and Kim Kardashian, mother to Kanye West’s kids, posted “👼🏽💙” in the comments on IG.bout the photo and Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote “Mommy of two life.”

They announced the pregnancy in September of 2021, but have been mostly low key about it. As of Sunday night, no additional information about the new baby had been released.

Travis Scoot and Kylie have been dating since 2017.

