Travis Scott Avoids Trial For Astroworld Tragedy’s Last Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Live Nation were sued by the families of 10 victims who died in the Astroworld tragedy. Every case was settled out of court.

The family of Ezra Blount settled its wrongful death lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation and others. Blount was one of the 10 people killed in the Astroworld tragedy.

Scott West, the lawyer representing Blount’s family, announced the settlement on Thursday (May 23). Blount’s family was the last plaintiff to settle their wrongful death lawsuit out of court. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The family will continue its journey to heal but never forget the joy that Ezra brought to everyone around him,” West said, per the Associated Press.

Blount was the youngest victim who died from injuries suffered at the 2021 Astroworld Festival. The 9-year-old boy was sitting on his father’s shoulders when they got caught up in the deadly crowd crush at the event. Blount fell off his dad’s shoulders. His father, Treston Blount, lost consciousness in the chaotic crowd surge.

The child was missing when his dad awoke. Blount’s family eventually found him at a nearby hospital. He was listed as a John Doe.

Blount was put into a medically induced coma due to his injuries. He died a few days later.

Jury selection for the Blount family’s wrongful death case was scheduled to begin on September 10. Scott, Live Nation and their co-defendants failed to convince a judge to dismiss the lawsuit.

Scott and Live Nation still face roughly 2,400 injury lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy. Seven cases will head to trial on October 15 unless settlements are reached.

A grand jury declined to indict Scott and five other people on criminal charges in connection to the deadly event. Scott’s attorney Kent Schaffer said the decision confirmed “what we have known all along — Travis Scott is not responsible for the Astroworld tragedy.” Prosecutors considered three charges: manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering a child.