Travis Scott, Cardi B Prepare For Post-Pandemic Shows With Rolling Loud In July 2021

(AllHipHop News)
Texas rapper and break out mogul Travis Scott will join Cardi B and Stormzy next year as headliners for the 2021 Rolling Loud festival in Portugal
Set for July 6th – July 10th on the popular Portimão beach, Travis is expected to bring a vibrant show filled with optics appropriate for a rock star.
Despite the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic, tickets were announced this summer for the three-day festival. In a matter of days, they were all sold out, forcing organizers to add some additional dates (July 9th & 10th).
That also affords them the space for Mr. Astroworld.
Other artists set to hit the stage beside Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Stormzy are A$AP Rocky, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, YG, Rick Ross, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Nines, Amine, Headie One, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Nelly, Waka Flocka Flame, Cordae, Dave East, SL, Action Bronson, Fetty Wap, IAMDDB, Ms Banks, Flo Milli, and Yxng Bane.
There will be more names that hit the roster as the months draw closer to the actual event.
More information (and tickets) can be found at rollingloudportugal.com. Presale access for Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 will start at 5 AM EST on Thursday, October 29th.