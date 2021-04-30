Travis Scott Unveils Details For Expanded Astroworld Festival

The rap star has decided to make his Astroworld Festival a two-day event! Check out all the details!

With national COVID-19 numbers going down, the 2021 festival season seems to be in full swing.

This good news is right on time for fans who have been anticipating the return of music mogul Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

The chart-topper has just announced that the third installation of his legendary Astroworld festival will be held this fall at NRG Park in Houston, TX, the first weekend of November: Friday, 11/5, and Saturday, 11/ 6.

This year’s theme pushes intellectual limits by asking music enthusiasts to “Open Your Eyes To A Whole New Universe.”

The “Oh My/Dis Side” rapper is known for his expansive imagination.

From his mind’s eye, he has personally curated the event — promising a one-of-a-kind experience for all attendees.

With this promise, he and his producers are encouraging fans to step up and order their tickets as soon as they go on sale before they release the performance line-up.

One person we know will be on deck is Scott. He has confirmed to not only rock out with music that the world knows and loves, but will include selections from his new Utopia project set to drop this year.

General admission and several premium VIP packages will go on sale Wednesday, May 5 at 10:00 AM CST and can only be purchased on AstroworldFest.com.

In the past, musical guests have included acts like Post Malone, Rosalia, Pharrell Williams, Da Baby, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

This year will be just as great.

While people think that this is just another way for Travis Scott’s family to cake out (yes, he and his billionaire baby mama Kyle looked so cute at his 29th birthday party with their daughter Stormi), portions of the proceeds will be donated to the festival’s official charity partner, Cactus Jack Foundation.