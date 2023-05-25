Travis Scott Discusses How Being Influential Can Become An Issue

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker shouts out the late Virgil Abloh.

Texas-bred recording artist Travis Scott has become one of the most successful Hip Hop acts of the last decade. The rapper/producer topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart four times and built a reported net worth north of $60 million.

Pin-Up, the architecture and design magazine based in New York, caught up with Travis Scott for a rare public interaction. The article featured Scott laying out his design principles from A to Z. The letter “I” focused on impact.

“Making an impact is fun. But sometimes people also flip the question on you in weird ways. There are people who don’t understand why you’re influential, and it can become an issue,” stated Travis Scott.

The 32-year-old “Sicko Mode” hitmaker continued, “The person who had the greatest impact on me and my taste level was [the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh]. He was a true inspiration.”

Travis Scott Has Two Kids With One Of The World’s Most Famous Social Media Influencers

While he has over 16 million subscribers on YouTube and over 49 million followers on Instagram, Travis Scott is not the most active social media user. However, he is likely fully aware of the power of the internet, thanks, in part, to his long-term romantic relationship with über-influencer Kylie Jenner.

Reality show star Kylie Jenner gave birth to their first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. The baby arrived six months before Scott dropped his Astroworld album. That project easily sold six times the units of 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight in first week totals.

Travis Scott’s forthcoming Utopia album will follow Astroworld which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 537,000 units. Understandably, the Houston native also took artistic inspiration from NASA and the U.S. space program.

“That’s home base: Houston Space Center. The original. Growing up it always kept me thinking of outer space. It had a huge impact on me. The universe is way bigger than where we live,” Travis Scott told Pin-Up.