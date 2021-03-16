Travis Scott Drops Spiked Seltzer Line With High-Profile Commercial With Eric Andre

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott has dropped his latest venture, Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer, across America as part of his deal with brewing giant Anheuser-Busch.
The rapper announced the seltzer line, which comes in three initial flavors – pineapple, strawberry, and lime – back in December, and the project hit stores on Monday.
Scott introduced fans to his latest venture with a new TV commercial, which debuted during the 2021 Grammy Awards telecast on Sunday, featuring the rap star and comedian pal Eric Andre.
“Finally getting CACTI out into the world and into the hands of fans is a surreal moment for me and the team,” Travis said. “This has been something I had a strong vision for and have wanted to do for a while. It was important to me to be heavily involved in the entire creative process; from the flavor obviously, to the can design, packaging, and the entirety of the brand world we’ve built.
“I sought to create a beverage brand that was unlike others in the market. Our Agave Spiked Seltzer is super refreshing and smooth, and the brand in general is something that I’m super proud of. We built this project from the ground up together and this is just the beginning.”