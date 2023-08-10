Travis Scott’s Fans Pepper Sprayed During Circus Maximus Performance With Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Many were injured after pepper spray was let off in the crowd, still the chaos has some concerned about concerts in Rome.

As Hip-Hop inches toward its official 50th anniversary, American MCs born in the ’70s and ’80s boom bap era are celebrating the unrivaled impact of the culture all over the world.



During Travis Scott’s concert at Italy’s historic venue Circus Maximus—located near the almost 2,000-year-old Colosseum—Scott’s fans were surprised with an unexpected guest, Kanye West. The crowd went bananas when they heard the DONDA rapper’s track and saw him step onstage.

They jumped so hard on the historic grounds, in fact, residents believed there was an earthquake. According to CNN, the local fire department was flooded with calls about the possible natural disaster. People also took to social media to ask if there was an earthquake in Rome around 10:30 p.m. local time.

But no, it was the might of Scott and Ye going crazy to the track, “Praise God.” It was the first time West performed since last year’s antisemitic outbursts that cost him not just money but his reputation.

In addition to the chaos caused by the Yeezy performance, at least 60 people required medical attention after pepper spray was sprayed into the crowd, per Rome’s civil protection department.

A 14-year-old boy was also hurt after he attempted to see the concert by climbing up a wall and fell about 13 feet, although the extent of his injuries hasn’t been disclosed.

Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archeological Park, said unless it’s an opera or ballet, performances shouldn’t be held at the Circus Maximus.

“The Circus Maximus is a monument,” Russo said. “It is not a stadium, not a concert hall. These mega rock concerts put it at risk.”