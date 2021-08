Travis Scott just ain’t a major deal with an award-winning film company called A24 Is he already working on his first big blockbuster project?

There really is no industry that Travis Scott doesn’t want to conquer and it seems that the “Astroworld” rapper is eyeing Hollywood.

Whether it’s dominating the touring and merch world, striking up lucrative $20+ million deals with McDonald’s, or his outstanding music model, he proves time and time again that he is not just an artist but a businessman.

Now, according to his Instagram, he will be adding film production to the many arenas he’s going to rock.

He captioned, “Life is a movie. So is this album @cactusjack and @a24 set out to bring amazing content for the future . Thru film and media. Starting with

this🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯”

Variety magazine states that Scott has inked a production deal with A24 Studios, in collaboration with his Cactus Jack entity, 25 Academy Award-nominated, A24 seems to be a dope partner for the chart-topper.

As a company, it is one of the creative forces behind movies like “Moonlight,” “The Florida Project,” “Midsommer” and “Uncut Gems.”

They are also credited as the content studios for “Ramy” and “Euphoria,” two series that have garnered critical acclaim.

The Houston native did not reveal what they will be working on. The title has been blacked out on the social media post.

However, according to one of his reps, the title of the project is “Utopia.”

Somehow, “Utopia” will be connected with Scott’s upcoming fourth album.

Last month, during the Rolling Loud Miami festival, during the set he had a QR code projected over the stadium by drones.

Fans could scan it in the sky and receive a pre-save link to a song on this project.With all of the tech, innovation, and creativity connected with his new release, who can say just what fans are in store for.*