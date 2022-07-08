Travis Scott Pepperoni Sandwich Causes Social Media War Between Kylie Jenner And Tik Toker

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner hit back at a Tik Toker’s claim that she is a cheapskate over a delivery of pepperoni for a sandwich she was making for Travis Scott!

Pablo Tamayo, who has more than 400,000 followers on the app, posted a video this week saying he delivered an order to Kylie while working for Instacart.

He claimed he picked up a $12 pack of pepperoni from the grocery store Erewhon in West Hollywood and drove it to her home nearby.

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS S### UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound – Pablo Tamayo

“This b#### could have paid me more,” Pablo, 20, said of Kylie Jenner. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

He claimed he was instructed not to leave the delivery outside but “that I have to call and I have to go through the gate” and recognized the home.

“I just went in Kylie’s house,” he said, noting that he was greeted by a man who walked him past the gate and “through this little pathway with like a river beneath it.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a video of herself making a salami and pepperoni sandwich for Travis Scott, the father of four-year-old Stormi and their five-month-old son, and slammed the driver’s intrusion.

“No one comes through the gate! the river ?? no river. the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry,” Kylie Jenner said in since-deleted messages. “I did not order this myself! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry (sic)??”

She also addressed fans who simply wanted to know more about the sandwich she was eating, writing, “Recipe coming soon lol.”