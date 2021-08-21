Travis Scott And Kylie Jenner Expecting Another Baby

Rap star Travis Scott has never shied away from being a dad. So it’s no surprise that he’s expecting baby number two with Kylie Jenner!

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are going to be proud parents again, now that she’s expecting baby number two.

According to reports, Kylie is in the early stages of her pregnancy with the child. It is too early to know the sex of the child and neither Kylie or Travis has revealed a due date for their new bundle of joy..

Kylie Jenner has always made it clear that she did not want the 3-year-old toddler she shares with Travis Scott to be an only child. As for Travis, he has embraced the responsibility of fatherhood with open, loving arms.

The couple welcomed Stormi into the world on February 1, 2018. Since then, the rapper has completely changed his outlook on life.

Travis has credited being a dad inspiring him musically, as well as forcing him to become more responsive as a person in general.

“Fatherhood influences my job. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast,” Travis said in an interview with I-D magazine.

The rapper added that he no longer lives for himself anymore, and that he is laser focused on the well-being of his growing family, including Kylie.

“Kids show you a different outlook on life, how they view things, the type of pressures they have and what makes them happy, what makes them move… She realizes she’s there, she’s ready to see now. I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly.”