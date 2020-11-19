Travis Scott Launches Cactus Jack Foundation & Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship

(AllHipHop News)
In honor of Houston’s 3rd annual “Astroworld Day” on November 18, the Texas-born Jacques “Travis Scott” Webster II announced the Cactus Jack Foundation. Scott’s nonprofit organization entered into a multi-year partnership with the City of Houston across Parks and Education.
That CJF/Houston collaborative effort will present a community-based agriculture program for city-wide elementary schools known as Cactus Jack Gardens. The foundation is also engaged in a multi-level national partnership with The New School’s Parsons School of Design.
Additionally, the Cactus Jack Foundation is launching The HBCU Waymon Webster Scholarship program which will cover tuition fees for historically black college and university students for this school year. The Waymon Webster Scholarship is named after Travis Scott’s grandfather who attended the HBCU Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, Texas.
“Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school. My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing,” says Scott.
The first “Astroworld Day” was dedicated in 2018 after the debut of the recording artist’s Astroworld Festival at NRG Park. A year later, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner honored Scott with a key to the City of Houston during the “Astroworld – Wish You Were Here” tour stop at the Toyota Center.
“Investing in our youth is one of the most important things we can do for our city. Education and mentorship equip young people with the skills they need for a successful career path,” states Mayor Turner. “I am grateful that Travis is partnering with the City of Houston to support our nationally-recognized My Brother’s Keeper program, which provides support for boys and young men of color.”
He adds, “I also applaud him and his Cactus Jack Foundation for investing in the lives of young men and women by providing scholarships to cover their tuition at HBCUs. If we can turn around one person in one family, that positively impacts every neighborhood, which builds on the resilience and strength of our entire city.”
The Cactus Jack Foundation mission statement reads:
The mission of the Cactus Jack Foundation is to empower and enrich the lives of youth by providing access to education and creative resources to ensure long term success. The foundation believes the youth should not be prevented from attaining their lifetime goal and is committed to extending educational opportunities to all, regardless of their circumstances to achieve their dreams.
