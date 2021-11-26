Travis Scott & Live Nation Sued By Family Of 14-Year-Old AstroWorld Victim

The family of Astroworld attendee John Hilgert has filed a million-dollar lawsuit and is seeking reform in the way concerts are organized.

Travis Scott’s legal woes continue to mount following the tragedy at Astroworld Festival last month which led to ten people losing their life.

Lawsuits against Travis and the event organizers have mounted in the weeks following the concert. Now, the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert who died at Astroworld is seeking to hold those responsible to account. According to “People”, John Hilgert’s loved ones filed suit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others on Wednesday.

Legal documents reportedly claim Travis Scott, Live Nation Worldwide, and others “’failed in their duty to protect the health, safety, and lives of those in attendance at the concert’ and singles out what the plaintiffs describe as security and crowd control failures.”

Furthermore, the suit alleges that “gross negligence” and “reckless disregard” for the high school freshman’s safety resulted in “his injuries and subsequent death.”

John Hilgert’s Father Issues A Statement

A press release from John’s dad, Chris, reads, “The pain of our loss from our son John not making it home alive from an event such as this is intolerable. He was a beautiful young man who simply wanted to enjoy his first concert event with friends, whom he treasured spending time with more than anything else.”

“This pain should never be felt by anyone over a loved one attending a live concert,” he said. “Our sole aim in filing this lawsuit is to prevent this type of tragedy from ever happening again at a live concert. There is no excuse for the poor crowd design, event execution and lack of response that was exercised at this festival that resulted in the tragic death of our son and nine others along with scores of other people that were innocently injured.”

He continued, “If this lawsuit prevents even one family from having to go through the extreme pain and anguish that we have endured, then it is the least we can do to honor John’s memory.”

The lawsuit claims negligence and gross negligence on the part of all of the defendants and is seeking $1 million in damages.