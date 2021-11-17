Travis Scott Named In $750 Million Astroworld Lawsuit

Travis Scott and Drake are named in a massive $750 million lawsuit brought by 125 Astroworld fans, with a reported 100 more set to join.

Travis Scott is facing further legal woes as a $750 million lawsuit has just been brought against him, along with others including Drake, Apple and Astroworld organizer, Live Nation.

TMZ reports that Houston attorney Tony Buzbee represents more than 125 Astroworld festival goers, including the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old who died in the chaos. They say the suit, which is set to be followed by others:

“Places the blame on Travis and concert organizers for negligence in failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event.”

The Lawsuit

The attorney bringing the case to court shared details of the lawsuit on Instagram.

“We filed suit today on behalf of 125 Astroworld concertgoers, to include the family of Axel Acosta. Axel died at the concert,” Buzbee explained in the caption. “Many of the clients named in this lawsuit suffered broken bones, or twisted knees, or orthopedic injuries. Many have psychological injury.”

The petition refers to the eight people who died on the day of the festival and the two victims who have passed on in the days since. The suit states Alex Acosta died after being “crushed by the incited, unruly and out-of-control crowd with such force that he could no longer breathe; with such force that the air in his lungs was literally slowly squeezed out of him, sending his heart into cardiac arrest.”

According to Buzbee, at least another 100 people are to be added to the suit. “I expect we will file on behalf of another 100 individuals very soon. I have been in contact with defense counsel for many of the entities sued, to include Live Nation.”

Furthermore, Buzbee added that they gathered extensive evidence in preparation for the lawsuit, including video evidence.

“Our team has toured the site and collected evidence. We have taken statements from more than fifty witnesses. We have collected hours of video tape from almost every angle.”

Buzbee concluded, “No amount of money will fix what occurred on the night of November 5. However, based on what I know now, to include what I learned during discussions with opposing counsel, it is my firm belief that every individual who attended that concert and who suffered injury will be fairly compensated. I intend to make sure of it.”