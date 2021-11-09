Travis Scott Faces Petition Asking For His Removal From Coachella 2022

A petition to remove Travis Scott from Coachella 2022 has received thousands of signatures following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Travis Scott is coming under fire following the tragic deaths at his Astroworld Festival.

A Change.org petition has requested his removal from the 2022 Coachella Festival lineup. The online campaign has already received thousands of signatures.

The petition is addressed to Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett, Goldenvoice and AEG. Goldenvoice, which promotes the festival, is a subsidiary of Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG).

“With the recent tragic and unnecessary death at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert, due to Scott’s own gross negligence and sheer lack of compassion for human life, we ask AEG, Paul Tollet, and Goldenvoice to remove [him] as [a] performer at all of their festivals,” the campaign’s organizer Sendero Secreto wrote.

Eight people died and hundreds more were injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on November 5. The two-day event was canceled following the disastrous first night.

Investigators are still trying to determine what went wrong at the festival. Travis Scott addressed the tragedy in a social media video, but the creator of the Coachella petition – like many social media observers – deemed it to be insincere.

“After watching Travis Scott’s apology video it’s very clear that he’s trying to avoid blame in the unnecessary deaths of his fans,” Sendero Secreto wrote in an update. “At no point in his video ‘apology’ did we think [he] was genuinely sorry for the loss of lives at his concert.”