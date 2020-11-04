Travis Scott Reportedly Deleted Instagram To Focus On His Family

(AllHipHop News)
For several days, social media users speculated why Travis Scott decided to deactivate his Instagram page. People making fun of the “Sicko Mode” rhymer’s Halloween costume was one of the reasons offered for his break from the platform.
Travis Scott deleted his Instagram after fans clowned his Batman costume pic.twitter.com/3QRwmSgi24
— No Jumper (@nojumper) November 1, 2020
“Halloween had nothing to do with it,” a source told Page Six. “He is focusing on his family and their well-being and wants to influence his fans to do the same instead of being so consumed with social media.”
The source also suggested Scott’s exit from Instagram had to do with it being “a critical time in the world.” That statement likely referred to the election season in America which is highlighted by the contentious presidential race between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Travis Scott dressed as Batman for Halloween this year. The brown-colored superhero suit was ridiculed online, leading to rumors Scott was run off Instagram because of the jokes. There was also speculation the Instagram deletion was connected to a forthcoming music project.