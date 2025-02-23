Travis Scott Reveals Most Memorable Moment Of His Career

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott says walking SoFi Stadium’s stage with his kids before a show was one of the most meaningful moments of his career.

Travis Scott stood inside the massive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, watching his two kids, Stormi and Aire, explore the stage before one of his biggest performances.

It wasn’t the roaring crowd or the flashing lights that moved him most—it was sharing that moment with his children.

“When I was walking through SoFi and had my little ones with me, they got on the stage,” Scott told Billboard. “I remember my son—he can talk—he was like, ‘Yo, who’s performing here?’ My daughter was like, ‘Daddy!’ My son was like, ‘All these people.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be kind of turnt.'”

The rapper reveled in the experience of watching his two children begin to understand his world on a deeper level.

“He’s like, ‘For real?’ Stormi’s like, ‘Yeah.’ She’s like describing the show,” he continued.

Scott, who has long dreamt of selling out stadiums, said the moment carried extra weight because his kids were able to witness firsthand what he does for a living.

“I always wanted to do stadiums, and it was kind of cool to have the little ones understand and know what I’m doing,” he said.

Scott shares Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with his former partner Kylie Jenner.

The rapper and the beauty mogul were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 to 2022, and while their romance has ended, their co-parenting journey continues.

Beyond simply attending his shows, Stormi has also revealed herself to be a true Scott fan.

During the interview, the “Goosebumps” rapper shared that one of his daughter’s favorite tracks is Mamacita from his 2014 mixtape Days Before Rodeo.

“I love it, man. F###! I still listen to that album, too. It just reassures me that I’m not f###### crazy,” he said. “This s### hard. That’s how I know that Stormi’s turnt. Out of all the songs, that song’s turnt and she loves it.”

Scott also laughed as he told the story of Stormi, realizing she was featured on his 2023 song Thank God.

“Her new favorite song is now Thank God. I don’t know if it’s because she’s on it,” he admitted. “She didn’t know she was on it until she heard the album. She’s like, ‘That’s me!’ She knows every word.”



