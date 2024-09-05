Travis Scott Rewards Fans For Making Decade-Old Mixtape A Huge Hit In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is working on new album after re-releasing “Days Before Rodeo,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Travis Scott fans received an exciting update in a CULTURED Magazine story published on Thursday (September 5). Scott discussed his roots as a producer and revealed he’s working on a follow-up to his 2023 album Utopia in a conversation with artist George Condo.

“I’m gonna be back in New York,” Scott told Condo. “I’m back in album mode. I’ve been working on music and s### every day on tour. When I’m doing the stadiums, because they’re sold out, I can see the music for what it is. I’m f###### amped.”

He added, “I started in producing, making beats. I haven’t stopped making beats for other artists and for myself. It’s been important for me to get back into that and remind people that’s my foundation. I remember working on my first mixtape ever. A lot of people didn’t understand where I was trying to take things, and for me to be able to do that now, at this level, is ill. When I made the ‘FE!N’ beat I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy, being able to put forth the same energy since day one.'”

Scott let fans know he’s working on a new album after they nearly helped him top the Billboard 200 with his re-release of Days Before Rodeo. Scott commercially released the 2014 mixtape for the first time on August 23.

Days Before Rodeo debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200. It was the fifth Top 5 entry of Scott’s career.

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter prevented Scott from scoring a No. 1 debut with his 10-year-old mixtape. Carpenter’s album Short ‘N Sweet secured the chart’s top spot with 362,000 equivalent album units sold in its first week.

Scott’s mixtape sold roughly 361,000 equivalent album units. It was the best sales week for any rap project in 2024.