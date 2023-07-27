Travis Scott Vows “Egypt At The Pyramids Will Happen” At Later Date, Despite Cancellation 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott announced Pyramids concerts will be rescheduled and promised another four similar “experiences” at other locations.

Travis Scott has promised fans that his concert at the Pyramids of Giza will go ahead at a later date despite Live Nation canceling the event a week after the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate revoked the show’s license over concerns about the rapper engaging in “peculiar rituals.”

“Egypt at the pyramids will happen,” the Utopia creator tweeted Wednesday (July 26). “But due to demand and detail logistics They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll.”

Egypt at the pyramids will happen

But due to demand and detail logistics

They just need a bit a time to set lay on lands. I will keep u posted on a date which will be soon love you alllll — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 26, 2023

His tweet came hours after the promoter officially canceled the show citing “production issues.” Despite the rapper’s claims, Live Nation did not say the event initially slated for July 28 was postponed. Instead, they offered refunds to all ticket holders.

The show first appeared in jeopardy when the Egyptian Musicians Syndicate revoked the license for the concert earlier this month (July 18). The syndicate raised concerns about Travis Scott participating in “peculiar rituals,” which allegedly threatened Egypt’s “authentic societal values and traditions.”

At the time, Live Nation denied reports that the show was canceled. However the syndicate claimed the concert would fall foul of Egyptian law.

Although Travis Scott did not say when the concert at the Pyramids would go ahead, he did tease another four similar shows.

“But in good news I had 4 more of these type of experiences in other places,” he announced. “COORDINATES SOON REACH.”