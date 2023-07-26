Travis Scott Shares ‘Utopia’ Album Cover & ‘Circus Maximus’ Movie Trailer

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The highly-anticipated music project features Bad Bunny and The Weeknd.

Travis Scott is finally ready to let loose his fourth studio LP. The long-awaited Utopia is set to arrive on DSPs this Friday, July 28.

Utopia will join a Travis Scott album discography that already contains 2015’s Rodeo, 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, and 2018’s Astroworld. The latter two projects peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

According to reports, Travis Scott commissioned five different covers for Utopia. He shared one of the official art pieces associated with the body of work on his Instagram page on Tuesday (July 26).

“THIS IS ONE OF THE COVERS FOR MY 4TH ALBUM UTOPIA SHOT BY PIETER HUGO,” Scott wrote in his Instagram caption. The IG carousel included five separate photos of men holding money in similar poses inside a car.

The Texan continued, “THE JOURNEY THRU THE ALBUM TOOK ME ALL OVER THE WORLD AND CAN’T WAIT TO FINALLY DROP THE ALBUM. THE MAIN COVER WILL DROP THURS UNTIL THEN A COVER EVERY DAY. LOVE U. SEE U IN UTOPIA.”

Travis Scott also informed his followers that his upcoming Circus Maximus film will arrive in nationwide movie theaters on July 27. He presented a trailer for Circus Maximus on Wednesday as well.

“AHHHHHH CANT BELIEVE WE FINALLLLY HEREEEEEEEEEEEE!!! LET’SSS EATTTTT. CIRCUS MAXIMUS IN THEATRES ON 7/27,” stated Scott on his Instagram page.

The Cactus Jack Records leader also added, “I WROTE AND DIRECTED THIS ALONGSIDE WITH SOME OF MY FAVORITE DIRECTORS. WE FOUND UTOPIA AROUND THE WORLD AND CAN’T WAIT TO EXPERIENCE THIS WITH U. SEEE U IN UTOPIA.”

Travis Scott’s Utopia hosts the “K-POP” single with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and Canadian R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd. An official music video for “K-POP” collected 7.7 million views on YouTube since its premiere on July 21.