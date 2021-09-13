Travis Scott Accused Of Snubbing Pregnant Kylie Jenner At Mtv VMA Awards

Did Travis Scott intentionally diss the mother of his two children at the VMAS? Who knows, but his Faux Pau has him trending!

Travis Scott hit headlines for the wrong reasons on Sunday night (September 12), after apparently forgetting to thank pregnant partner Kylie Jenner during his acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper picked up the Best Hip-Hop Video prize for his song “Franchise” and took to the stage to pick up the moonman and issue some thanks to his nearest and dearest.

However, while he mentioned three-year-old daughter Stormi and his own mother, fans were quick to point out that Kylie – who is pregnant with the couple’s second child – was absent from the speech.

“I first want to thank God, my mom, Stormi, all the amazing fans out there,” he began, before adding: “I love y’all so much. Couldn’t do it without y’all. to my label, Cactus Jack (Records), I love y’all so much.”

Despite missing Kylie out in his speech, he did touch on the importance of love as he said: “Before I go I just want to tell y’all, love is the biggest thing that we can ever hold. Spread love and everything will be OK.”

And it seems Kylie isn’t holding a grudge about being snubbed in the speech, as she took to Instagram to share a screenshot of Travis on stage.