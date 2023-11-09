Travis Scott Makes SoFi Stadium History—Besting BTS & Taylor Swift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yet another major win for the Cactus Jack crew!

Travis Scott is now in the SoFi Stadium history books following his recent Circus Maximus Tour in Los Angeles. According to HITS Daily Double, Scott became the first rapper to headline and sellout SoFi on Saturday (November 5)— which purportedly attracted more than 70,000 attendees.

Scott’s merch sales are also outperforming mainstream artists of similar or higher caliber, considering the average dollar amount for merch sales per attendee is nearly $85, a higher amount than the average for both BTS and Taylor Swift’s recent performance dates at SoFi. Per the projected earnings, the Live Nation-produced tour is currently on pace to generate more than $100 million in revenue with only 39 dates in the set.

The record-breaking start to Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour follows an incredibly successful rollout campaign for his recent chart-topping LP, UTOPIA. The star-studded project has also sustained a massive online presence since it was released in August, generating more than 1.5 million in online impressions and activity thus far. The album also spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling nearly 500,000 units in its opening week.

Check out a recap of the SoFi Stadium concert below.