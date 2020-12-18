Travis Scott Speaks On His New Tequila Seltzer Collection

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Travis Scott has partnered with brewery boffins at Anheuser-Busch to launch a new spiked seltzer.
Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer will include tequila – the hitmaker’s tipple of choice.
“Cacti is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper explained. “Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world.
Travis Scott was hands-on and creating his new brand, as his Cactus Jack creative collective, worked with Anheuser-Busch’s innovation team to create the flavors, packaging, ingredients, branding, marketing plan, and more.
“We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”
Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer will be available in lime, pineapple, and strawberry flavors.
The brand is scheduled to hit stores around the country in the Spring of 2021.