EXCLUSIVE: Man Claims Travis Scott’s Security Left Him Permanently Injured

Travis Scott is being sued after a man who says his security team violently assaulted him and left him with permanent injuries.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Omar Majdi Muhanna alleges he was violently assaulted on August 17, 2024, by a security guard working for We All We Got Personal Security, a firm hired to provide protection for Scott.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Omar Majdi Muhanna alleges he was violently assaulted on August 17, 2024, by a security guard working for We All We Got Personal Security, a firm hired to provide protection for Scott.

Travis Scott was in town for an appearance at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, although the alleged assault happened at a different venue.

The lawsuit names Scott, his record label Cactus Jack Records, the security company, its owner Mario Allen, and an unnamed guard listed as “John Doe.”

Muhanna’s complaint states that the guard attacked him “without cause, provocation, or justification” outside a venue at 862 6th Avenue, where Scott was performing.

The alleged assault resulted in what Muhanna claims are “serious and permanent injuries.”

The lawsuit accuses Travis Scott and the other defendants of negligence, arguing they failed to properly hire, train, and supervise their security personnel.

It also holds Scott and his label responsible under the legal doctrine of “respondeat superior,” which says employers are accountable for their employees’ actions while on the job.

Muhanna is seeking damages, but the exact amount remains unspecified. Scott has not yet commented on the lawsuit.

The case adds to the rapper’s complicated legal history, including the aftermath of the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, where multiple people died and hundreds were injured in a crowd surge.

The latest lawsuit against the rapper focuses on an alleged physical assault rather than crowd control issues, but it raises fresh questions about security practices at Travis Scott’s events.