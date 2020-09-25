Travis Scott Talks Collaborating With M.I.A. For “Franchise” & Pushing His “Sicko Mode” Sound Forward

(AllHipHop News) Earlier this week, Travis Scott informed his 9.2 million Twitter followers and his 33.1 million Instagram followers that he had new music on the way very soon. The audio and video for “Franchise” featuring Young Thug and M.I.A. landed on Friday morning.
Scott spoke about the “Franchise” single with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Music Daily. Specifically, the Texan discussed collaborating with M.I.A., the London-born performer best known in the United States for the 3x-Platinum hit “Paper Planes” off 2007’s Kala album.
“She reached out to me for something for her album and we tracked it like in London. She’s just one of my favorite artists as humans. So it was just amazing, just chopping it up, and spending some time,” said Scott. “When I finished the song, I couldn’t think of nobody else that could probably body this sht. Body this sht like as hard as like anyone else, any other rapper, any other artists.”
He added, “And just that presence, man. We ain’t felt this presence in a long time. I’m just trying to get this gig sh*t right man. We got to get better, right? Like all of this, the energy man, music, beats, raps, God! Everything, she’s the illest of all time.”
@trvisXX @youngthug pic.twitter.com/Ycog3aD993
— M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) September 24, 2020
The conversation with Lowe also included Travis Scott talking about “Sicko Mode.” His first #1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart featured vocals by Drake, Swae Lee, and the late Big Hawk. The 2018 track earned Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song nominations at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.
“I would say like the sonics of what are we probably created back for like a ‘Sicko Mode’ was something I was endeared to. When I tapped into that range where I felt like the beat should be, or beat should be out, I was like, ‘Man, you created something that can still be pushed forward too.’ I’m not even done with that sound. Like we’re levitating that sound. That sound is just like, you know me, everything’s just about a sonic presence, just maintaining the sonic presence and pushing that sonic,” stated Scott.