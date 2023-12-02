Travis Scott Teases New Music At Cactus Jack & Audemars Piguet Collab Launch

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Check out the $210K timepiece Travis Scott designed for Audemars Piguet.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collaboration with Audemars Piguet has arrived, in addition to a snippet of unreleased music. On Thursday (November 30), Scott appeared and performed at the exclusive launch event for the collaboration, which includes a new luxury watch design in addition to a full apparel collection.

The highlight of the collab is the aforementioned timepiece, which is Scott’s take on the Royal Oak silhouette—dubbed the “Chocolate AP” and quaintly priced at $210K. Scott actually debuted a custom version of the Chocolate AP he designed that includes a bezel lined with an assortment of precious colored stones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) The apparel arm of the collab includes an assortment of hats, hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with the same Cactus Jack branding featured in the extensive design palette of Scott’s Chocolate AP. In a statement provided in a press release, Scott commented on his approach to designing the collab, revealing his mindset was based creatively in the same space as when he is in



“I approached this collaboration similar to sampling or starting a beat, taking inspiration from classics while introducing innovation to push them into the future,” Scott said. “I’m beyond amped about the results, a first ever for the iconic Royal Oak. For it to be my brother Francois’ final project as CEO of AP makes it even more epic—we are sending him out with a Mega f###### epic mic drop … LETTTSSSSS GOOOOOO.”

The collection is currently available for purchase via Scott’s official website as of Friday (December 1). Check out video of La Flame’s performance featuring the unreleased snippet below.