Travis Scott Teases New Music At Cactus Jack & Audemars Piguet Collab Launch

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack collaboration with Audemars Piguet has arrived, in addition to a snippet of unreleased music. On Thursday (November 30), Scott appeared and performed at the exclusive launch event for the collaboration, which includes a new luxury watch design in addition to a full apparel collection.
The highlight of the collab is the aforementioned timepiece, which is Scott’s take on the Royal Oak silhouette—dubbed the “Chocolate AP” and quaintly priced at $210K. Scott actually debuted a custom version of the Chocolate AP he designed that includes a bezel lined with an assortment of precious colored stones.
The collection is currently available for purchase via Scott’s official website as of Friday (December 1). Check out video of La Flame’s performance featuring the unreleased snippet below.