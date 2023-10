Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Even though ticket prices are down, fans are still coming out in droves.

Ticket sales for Travis Scott’s Utopia-Circus Maximus Tour are in the dumps, leaving concert promoters scrambling to figure out how to make their money back. In some places, fans can buy tickets for the concerts for as low as $7 on some sites.

As previously mentioned on AllHipHop.com, Scott’s concerts did extremely well overseas. In one stop in Italy, where he performed in the country’s historic Circus Maximus, constructed over 2,000 years ago, locals complained because the people were jumping and partying so hard, that they were afraid that the national treasure might crumble.

It was at this concert that Scott brought out Kanye West, announced Utopia and laid the framework for his domestic tour.

Popular ticket-selling platforms like SeatGeek, StubHub, TickPick, and Vivid Seats, are hocking admission passes for the show with prices ranging from $10 to $18, and one person was able to find a pair going for about $110 on Ticketmaster, according to WREG.

This is bad news as the tour’s first date in Charlotte, NC was Wednesday, Oct. 12, and might not bring in as much money as promoters had once believed.

People might not have paid a lot for the tickets, but that is not a reflection of the quality of the show or to suggest the seats are empty. A multitude of fans can be seen rocking out to La Flame.

The cheap ticket sales didn’t bother the recording artist, either. He is still getting paid and gets to perform for his fans.

He tweeted before the concert, “Lettttsssssss gooooo I woke up doing back flipppppsssssssss Charlottte I’m readdddy to goooo more up than up f##kkkk.”

Lettttsssssss gooooo I woke up doing back flipppppsssssssss

Charlottte I’m readdddy to goooo more up than up fuckkkk — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 11, 2023

The tour started in Charlotte but will end on December 29 in Toronto, Ontario. While promoters are looking for the prices to go up, fans are just fine getting to see their favorite artist on the cheap.