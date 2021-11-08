Travis Scott To Refund Tickets Of All Astroworld Attendees

Rapper Travis Scott and Astroworld team has decided to refund ticket monies to all that attended his Houston festival at NRG Park. The chart-topper is grieved and “distraught” about the tragic deaths and injuries that happened over the weekend at his show.

In an exclusive report gained from Variety, the event got so out of control that it was declared a “mass casualty” only 32 minutes after the Texas native took to the stage. The “Escape Plan” rapper says that he will not only return all ticket monies and fees that his fans paid to see the performances at the Astroworld festival but has canceled his upcoming concert in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 13.

A person close to his team said that he is “too distraught to play.”

He tweeted out, “I’m absolutely devasted by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.”

He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”

He is grieved because, as reported by AllHipHop.com, eight attendees died, some went into cardiac arrest, one police officer was stabbed with a hypodermic needle and hundreds were injured at his signature festival. The added guilt might come from him continuing his set, ending at 10:15 p.m. with the GRAMMY winner, Drake, while so many were being hurt or dying. The promoters and police decided not to stop the show because they feared that a riot might break out from the audience members. Both artists are being sued for the tragedy.

One person named Jessica Ramirez, that was present at the show, described the scene, “While he was performing, more bodies were coming. It was horrible.”

Another person named Malibu Campbell, a 20-year-old from New York City said, “They didn’t have enough security. “His shows are like this. Why didn’t they know? They should’ve been better prepared.”

Campbell noted that she fell, but luckily got up and was able to find safety.

Roddie Ricch has pledged to give the money he made off the festival to the families of those that died.

This sad, sad story is developing.