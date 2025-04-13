Travis Scott Wants Beats From Adrien Brody

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott revealed he’s eager to collaborate with Adrien Brody after learning the Oscar winner quietly produces beats.

The Houston-born rapper opened up in his new Complex cover story about unexpected celebrity encounters, including one with The Pianist star, who apparently has a hidden talent for producing music.

“Did you watch The Brutalist? That movie is hard as f**k,” Travis Scott said, praising Brody’s latest film before sharing how their conversation took an unexpected turn.

“I ran into him at a fashion show recently, and I’ve always been a fan of his,” Scott said. “I sat next to him and I’m like, ‘I don’t even know if this dude knows who I am.’ And the first thing he tells me is, ‘Yo, bro.'”

That’s when Brody dropped the surprise.

“You know, I make beats and s**t,” he told Travis Scott, who was immediately intrigued. “I’m like, ‘You got to send me some beats!’ So we chopped it up. Man, that’s crazy.”

Brody’s interest in music production isn’t new. In a 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he explained how his role in the 1994 film Angels in the Outfield led him into beat-making.

“That movie got me making beats because I hung out with some kids in The Bay in Oakland who were producing and rapping,” Brody said. “And I grew up in New York, in kind of like the birth of hip-hop, but I didn’t know that I could actually go make tracks. And I started producing tracks with these guys and learned how to do it and went back to LA.”