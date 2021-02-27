Travis Scott Working With Houston Mayor To Serve Food Tlo 50,000 People After Epic Winter Storm

(AllHipHop News)
After being in hot water for his recent promotional activation at a McDonald’s on Florence Avenue in Downey, California, the third oldest location in the chain, Travis Scott is shifting his attention from his new Cactus Jack item on the fast-food restaurant to charity.
The Houston native is helping out 50,000 folks who have been impacted by the severe winter ice-blast by giving warm meals during this time of duress.
Through his Cactus Jack Foundation and its partnership with Mayor Sylvester Turner, he has launched an emergency food program for Houstonians.
The “Sicko Mode” artist will tap local agencies and restaurant owners to donate hot meals to people who have gone days without water or power, those on the front of the line and still recovering from the storm. He also has commissioned water bottles on the truckload to be given to the people.
While Travis has been doing charity work for a minute, perhaps he is also looking to shift his worldview and personal journey.
He said on Twitter that he needed some time to himself to grow. He tweeted, “Locking in on myself to become a better person for others next to me.”
Doing for others might be the first step.
