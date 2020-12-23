Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation Hosts Holiday Toy Drive In Houston [PHOTOS]

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation partnered with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner to launch the organization’s first Holiday Toy Drive. The giveaway was held as a drive-up event in order to adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Taking place at Houston’s Sunnyside Park, Scott presented 2000 toys from Mattel and other brands to 1000 students from three local Houston elementary schools. Additionally, the Cactus Jack Foundation distributed Christmas trees, comforters, clothing, personal protective equipment (PPE), and more to the attendees.
Families were also provided with fresh and canned produce. Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck was on site as well. Besides Mayor Turner, US Congressman Al Green, US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, City Council Member Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, and City Council Member Edward Pollard attended the toy drive.
Last month, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation announced a multi-year partnership with the City of Houston. The newly formed nonprofit also launched the HBCU Waymon Webster Scholarship program which was named after the “Sicko Mode” rapper’s grandfather.