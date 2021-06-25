Travis Scott’s Fashion Line With Dior To Make Debut With Rare Runway Show In France

Travis Scott is launching a brand new men’s line with fashion giant Dior. Check out the details!

Travis Scott is on his fashion tip.

More than your average merch or tour apparel, he is launching a new menswear line with French fashion house, Christian Dior.

The announcement stating that they will collab with the “Astroworld” rapper for a joint Spring-Summer 2022 collection was made by Kim Jones, artistic director for Dior Men.

With France lifting its strict COVID-19 restrictions two weeks ago, the line is slated to make its debut on June 25 at Paris Fashion Week during a rare in-person runway show.

The fashion line’s team is super excited, calling the partnership an “unprecedented event [representing] the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician.”

Fans are used to Scott working with brands, like Nike, Ksubi, BAPE, and even McDonald’s, and so they are not shocked by the partnership. In fact, many are happy that to see something a little more upscale than his Cactus Jack, which is both a creative collective and foundation.

“Travis Scott Collab whit Dior.. Woosh”

Travis Scott Collab whit Dior..

Woosh 🤯✨🔥🔌 — Kяσร (@AdvancedDrop) June 24, 2021

“Travis Scott X Dior”

Travis Scott X Dior 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Haziq (@Haziqqqqqqq_) June 24, 2021

“here’s the flow how I see it: – travis scott fans (kids) consume, thus elevate brand – nike collab = hyped + impossible – settle for GR / QS (nike gets $ either way) – travis scott x dior is enjoyed by (a lot of) fans by way of bootleg iphone wallpaper lemme go crack a cacti”

here’s the flow how I see it: – travis scott fans (kids) consume, thus elevate brand

– nike collab = hyped + impossible

– settle for GR / QS (nike gets $ either way)

– travis scott x dior is enjoyed by (a lot of) fans by way of bootleg iphone wallpaper lemme go crack a cacti — tlm (he/him) (@ninjaman173) June 24, 2021

Some just don’t get it.

“Who the f### thought a Travis Scott Dior collab would be a good idea”

Who the f### thought a Travis Scott Dior collab would be a good idea — eli ✞ (@wontdielit) June 24, 2021

“Dior collaborating with Travis Scott is a huge W for Travis and a huge L for Dior.”

Dior collaborating with Travis Scott is a huge W for Travis and a huge L for Dior. — b(ass)✨daddy (@justauston) June 24, 2021

“Dior gave Travis Scott a collab before A$AP Rocky… idk how that makes sense”

Dior gave Travis Scott a collab before A$AP Rocky… idk how that makes sense — Milkshake Milton ☄️ (49-23) (@LilJaysin76) June 24, 2021

Dior has made a huge splash in the last two years, after Pop Smoke made a whole song about it.

Now they see that aligning with Hip-Hop influencers, everyone from Travis Scott to battle rap league owners like URL’s Smack White, is just a money move.