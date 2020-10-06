Travis Scott’s “Franchise” Featuring Young Thug & M.I.A. Debuts At No. 1 On The Hot 100

(AllHipHop News)
Travis Scott now has four career Number Ones on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. His latest single, “Franchise,” opened in the top spot on the newest tally. Young Thug and M.I.A appear on the song.
AFTER THIS TWEET IMMA THROW MY PHONE. IM TURNT. F### I LOVE YALL SO MUCH. THIS SONG MAKE WE WANNA JUST RUN THREW A WALL AND PUKE !!!!!
Scott became the fastest act to achieve three #1 debuts. In less than a year, “Highest In The Room,” (October 19, 2019), “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi (May 9, 2020), and “Franchise” each launched atop the Hot 100. His “Sicko Mode” record rose to #1 in its 17th week. M.I.A. scored her first #1 single with “Franchise.” Young Thug added his second.
There were some questions online about how Nielsen Music/MRC Data’s calculated the sales/streaming numbers for “Franchise” that allowed it to hit #1 so quickly. The song landed at #2 on the Digital Song Sales chart (40,000 units) and #6 on the Streaming Songs chart (19.4 million streams).
However, Billboard reports Travis Scott sold a cassette single, two CD singles, and an instrumental version of “Franchise” on his website. Approximately 58,000 units of the total 98,000 units sold came from cassette and CD purchases.
BTS’ former #1, “Dynamite,” fell to #2 on the Hot 100 despite clocking a sixth week at #1 on the Digital Song Sales chart (86,000 units). Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which previously spent four weeks at the Hot 100 pinnacle, slipped to #3.
“WAP” continued its reign on the Streaming Songs chart for the seventh week (31.6 million streams). The Hip Hop collaboration also returned to #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for a third non-consecutive week after becoming the inaugural leader of those rankings in September.
